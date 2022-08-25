Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key for the State Forest Service (SFS) Mains 2020. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website mppsc.nic.in.

The SFS Mains 2020 exam was conducted on July 24, 2022. A total of 3129 candidates were declared qualified in SFS Preliminary exam 2020.

The State Forest Service Exam 2020 is being conducted for recruitment to 111 posts of Forest Ranger and 6 posts of Assistant Conservator of Forest.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on State Forest Service Main Examination 2020 answer key link The final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.