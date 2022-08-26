Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various teacher posts at Army Public Schools (APS). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website awesindia.com till October 5.

The exact number of vacancies available in respective schools would be announced by each School Management through advertisements published in newspapers. An Online Screening Test will be conducted on November 5 and 6, 2022, for vacancies that would arise during the Academic Year 2023-24.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The fresh candidates should not be more than the age of 40 years and experienced candidates should be below the age of 57 years as on April 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The candidates applying for PGT posts should hold a post-graduation degree, whereas candidates applying for TGT/PRT posts will hold a graduation degree.

Here’s AWES Teacher recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted for recruitment to Teacher posts on the basis of an Online Screening Test (OST), interview, and Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency.

Exam Fee

The applicants are required to pay the non-refundable examination fee of Rs 385.

Steps to apply for AWES recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website awesindia.com On the homepage, click on registration link under “OST (ONLINE SCREENING TEST) for Recruitment of Teachers in Army Public Schools. Registration Opened..”

Register yourself and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for AWES Teacher recruitment 2022.