The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021 today, August 26. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till September 5, 2022, upto 5.00 PM. The exam was conducted on August 20, 2022, in four district headquarters including Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Bhagalpur.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 138 vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Preliminary Exam followed by the Mains Written Exam and interview round.

Steps to download AAO answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) answer key link The provisional answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.