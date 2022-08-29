Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Forest Range Officer Main Exam 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from Commission’s official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The UKPSC FRO Main exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 11 to 15 for candidates who qualified the prelims exam.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 46 Forest Ranger Officer vacancies. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by the interview round.

Steps to download UKPSC FRO admit card 2022:

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in Click on Admit Card tab Now click on admit card link for “Forest Range Officer Exam-2021”

Key in your login details and submit The UKPSC FRO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UKPSC FRO admit card.