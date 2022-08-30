The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will commence the online application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) today, August 30. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in till September 30th.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from November 4 to 11.

GATE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th and the admit card will be made available to download from January 3 onwards. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).

The answer key will be available from February 21. Candidates will be able to submit suggestions from February 22 to 25. The result is likely to be released on March 16, 2023.

Application Fee

Application Fee Candidate Cateogry Regular Period (30th Aug to 30th Sept 2022) During the Extended Period (1st Oct to 7th Oct 2022) Female candidates (per paper) ₹ 850 ₹ 1350 SC / ST / PwD* category candidates (per paper) ₹ 850 ₹ 1350 All other candidates including foreign nationals (per paper) ₹ 1700 ₹ 2200

Steps to apply for GATE 2023

Visit the official website gate.iitk.ac.in On the homepage, click on the registration window Once registered, fill up the form, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.