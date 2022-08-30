The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today, August 30, release the provisional answer key of the NEET (UG) 2022. Candidates will be able to check and download the answer key from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key and response sheet by August 30. A fee of Rs 200 will be applicable per challenge. The detailed information along with the procedure for the challenge of Answer Key will be informed separately.

The NTA will announce the NEET UG 2022 result on September 7.

The NEET-UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM). The exam is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

Steps to download the answer key 2022

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link The provisional answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

