Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Exam 2022. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Main examination can fill up the DAF at upsconline.nic.in by September 9, 2022.

The UPSC Geoscientist Main exam 2022 was conducted on June 25 and 26 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The information earlier given by candidates in the Application Form for the Examination through online will be cross-checked with the information given by them in this Detailed Application Form online. If there will be any serious discrepancies, their candidature is liable to be rejected/cancelled.

“A candidate must upload along with his/her online Detailed Application Form, a scanned copy of certificate of age (indicating his/her date of birth). The date of birth accepted by the Commission is that entered in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognised by an Indian University as equivalent to Matriculation or in an extract from a Register of Matriculates maintained by a University which extract must be certified by the proper authority of the University. A candidate who has passed the Higher Secondary Examination or an equivalent Examination may submit a scanned copy of the Higher Secondary Examination certificate or an equivalent certificate,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 192 vacancies.

Steps to fill the UPSC Geo-Scientist Main DAF

Visit the official website upsconline.in Go to “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and click on COMBINED GEO-SCIENTIST EXAMINATION, 2022 DAF Click on the login link, enter Roll No and Password to login Proceed with filling the DAF and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

