Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the re-exam date for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE). Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 67th prelims exam will be held from September 20-22. The exam was earlier held on May 8 but was cancelled due to the leak of the question paper.

Here’s BPSC 67th exam notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment of 726 posts in the Bihar state government. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

