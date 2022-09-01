Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key within seven days of the release of the answer key.

The MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam was conducted on August 28, 2022.

Steps to download MPPSC VAS answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Click on “Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2021 - Provisional Answer Key” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

MPPSC has notified a total of 129 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons in the state Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department. The OMR-based written exam will be conducted to shortlist candidates for interviews and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.