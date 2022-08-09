Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the Preliminary examination schedule for the posts of Ayurveda Medical Officer (AMO), Homeopathy Medical Officer (HMO) and Unani Medical Officer (UMO). Candidates can check the notification at mppsc.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 25, 2022, from 12 noon to 3.00 PM. The exam for the post of AMO and HMO will be held at exam centers in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. The exams for the post of UMO will be conducted in Indore and Bhopal.

The exam will be held in offline (OMR sheet) modes.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 763 vacancies, of which 692 vacancies are for the post of Ayurveda Medical Officer, 43 for Homeopathy Medical Officer, and 28 for Unani Medical Officer.

Meanwhile, the MPPSC PCS prelims scorecard 2021 has been released. Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. The MPPSC PCS prelims 2021 was held on June 19.

The provisional answer keys were released on June 22 and the final answer key on July 19.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 346, of which 63 vacancies are for the State Forest Service Exam 2021 and 283 for the State Service Exam 2021.

