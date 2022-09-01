JKPSC MO 2022 registration begins at jkpsc.nic.in; here’s how to apply
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till September 30, 2022.
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Homeopathy/Unani/Ayurvedic). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till September 30, 2022. Candidates will be able to edit their online application forms from October 1 to 3, 2022.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 21 vacancies, of which, 8 vacancies are for the post of Medical Officer (Homeopathy), 6 for Medical Officer (Unani), and 7 for Medical Officer (Ayurvedic).
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Applicants should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification:
Medical Officer (Homeopathy): Bachelor’s degree in Homeopathy recognised by CCIH/CCIM.
Medical Officer (Unani): Bachelor’s degree in Unani recognised by CCIM.
Medical Officer (Ayurvedic): Bachelor’s degree in Ayurvedic recognised by CCIM.
Requisite Fee
For general category candidates: Rs 1000
For reserved category candidates: Rs 500
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in
- Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab
- Now Click on the application link
- Fill up the application form, upload the documents and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.