Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the online registrations for the Lower Division Clerk Main exam 2021. Candidates can apply on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till September 15, 2022.

Based on the Preliminary result released earlier, a total of 140 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the LDC Main exam.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to state’s reserved category candidates.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for LDC Main 2022

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on “Apply Online” Now click on LDC Main 2022 application link Login and apply for the exam Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

BPSC has notified 24 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk at the pay scale of Rs 19,900-63,200 (Level 2). Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of two written exams: Preliminary and Main recruitment exam. Selected candidates will be called for a computer skill test.