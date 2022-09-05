The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for the CSIR UGC NET June 2022. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the notification, the computer-based test (CBT) exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to 18 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

“The City Intimation Slip and Admit Cards in respect of the exam will be displayed on the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in by 10th September and 13th September respectively,” reads the notification.

Here’s the exam schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2022 will be conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.