The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet of Public Exams (Theory) for October/November 2022 for Secondary and Higher Secondary classes. Students can check the date sheet at the official website nios.ac.in.

The NIOS exams for Classes 10 and 12 will commence on October 12 at exam centres in India and overseas for learners registered for the examination. Students can download the intimation-cum-hall ticket available on the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in using their login credentials.

NIOS will declare the results of the public theory exams six weeks after the late date of examinations.

On the other hand, NIOS practical exams for both classes will commence on September 16.

Here’s NIOS date sheet notice.