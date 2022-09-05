Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit card for the physical test (PET) round 2 for the posts of Excise Constable and Forest Guard. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website osssc.gov.in using their User ID and password.

The OSSSC PET/PMT round 2 will be held from September 14 to 17 in all districts for the post of Excise Constable and Forest Guard.

Here’s OSSSC PET/PMT notice.

Steps to download OSSSC admit card 2022:

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Candidate Login’ Key in your Username/Mobile No/Registration No and password to login Click on the admit card link for Excise Constable and Forest Guard The OSSSC admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The OSSC Combined Group C exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 2841 District/division cadre Group C posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, Forest Guard, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin and Excise Constable under different departments of the Odisha Government. The results were announced on May 18.