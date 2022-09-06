Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade-II under the control of Director of Works Accounts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 53 Divisional Accounts Officer (works) vacancies.

Here’s DAO 2022 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-44 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must possess Bachelor’s Degree of a recognized University in India.

Application Fee

The applicant must pay Rs 200 for online application processing fee and Rs 120 towards Examination Fee.

Steps to apply for TSPSC DAO recruitment 2022

Visit official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration Login and apply for DAO vacancies Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR based. The exam is likely to be held in the month of December 2022. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from 7 days prior to the examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.