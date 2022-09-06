The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will release the WBJEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, September 7. Candidates will be able to check their seat allotment result by logging in to the official portal wbjeeb.nic.in using their roll number, password and security pin.

The WBJEE allotment status will show the institute and course in which he/she has been alloted a seat. If satisfied, candidates will have to pay the seat acceptance fee of Rs 5000 and report to the institution for admission after document verification from September 7 to 12.

Steps to check WBJEE seat allotment result:

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on Seat Allotment Result link (when available) Key in your WBJEE roll number, password, and security pin Submit and check the WBJEE round 1 allotment result Pay the fee and download a copy.

The WBJEE 2022 examination was conducted on April 30, 2022 in an OMR-based mode for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in West Bengal. The result was announced on June 17.