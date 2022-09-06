Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the written examination of Assistant Fisheries Officer posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC AFO exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on September 11 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

OPSC has notified a total of 177 Assistant Fisheries Officer posts in Group-B of Odisha Fisheries Cadre under the Fisheries and Animal Resource Department. The pay scale is Rs 44,900 (level 10).

Steps to download OPSC AFO admit card 2022:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Asst. Fisheries Officer admit card link

Key in your login details and submit The OPSC AFO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

