Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to over 3000 posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Eligible candidates can apply for PGTTCE 2022 on the official website jssc.nic.in till October 7.

The last date for payment of the examination fee is October 9, 2022. Applicants will be able to edit their application forms from October 13 to 15, 2022.

The JSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 3120 Post Graduate Teacher Regular (2855) and Backlog (265) vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have a Master’s Degree in the related Subject with B.Ed Exam passed. More details in notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for PGTTCE 2022

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Application Forms (Apply)” Click on “Online Application for PGTTCE-2022” Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Download the form and take a printout

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Main written test and document verification.

