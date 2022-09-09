The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the 2019 Phase VII Selection Post result today, September 9. Candidates can download their results by login through their registered ID and password at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to view their marks till October 8 upto 6.00 PM.

“A window for seeing marks of Phase-Vlli2019/Selection Posts is being opened for ONE MONTH starting from 09.09.2022 till 08.10.2022 (upto 6:00 PM). Marks of all candidates who appeared in Phase-Vll/2019/Selection Posts are being uploaded. No request in any manner will be entertained for details of marks for Phase-Vl l/201 9/Selection posts after closing date of above said window. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by login through their registered ID and password,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on candidate’s login Login using registered ID and password Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

