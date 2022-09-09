Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the Main exam schedule for MPHJS (District Judge-Entry Level) direct recruitment from Bar, Exam-2021. As per the notification, the Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website mphc.gov.in 7 days prior to the date of examination.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.