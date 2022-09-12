West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the result of the final competitive exam for the post of Wireless Supervisor. Candidates can check their results online at the website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WBP Wireless Supervisor exam was conducted on June 8. Candidates can search their results by keying-in (or inputting) their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth.

The Personality Test for shortlisted candidates will be held on and from September 27 and the e-Call Letters for the same will be available on the above-mentioned websites on and from September 20. The candidate shall have to produce the printout of their e-Call Letters at the allotted venue for appearing in the said Personality Test.

Steps to check WB Police result 2022:

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go the recruitment tab Click on the result link available for Wireless Supervisor post Key in your 8-digit application number, Date of Birth and submit

The WBP will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WB Police admit card 2022.