The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the results of the MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2022 and MAH-MCA CET 2022 exams. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH MBA CET 2022 was conducted from August 23 to August 25. The MAH MCA CET 2022 was held on August 4 and 5.

Candidates can download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth.

Steps to download MAH CET result 2022:



Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the scorecard link for relevant course MBA/MMS OR MCA Enter your application number and date of birth to login The MAH CET scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check MAH MBA CET result 2022.

Here’s direct link to check MAH MCA CET result 2022.