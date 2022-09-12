Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admission letter for recruitment of different Group-C Technical posts under Odisha Government Press. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 18, 2022. The venue, timing, and other details of the examination shall be informed to the candidates in the admission letter, reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download the Admission Letter for recruitment of different Group-C Technical posts under Odisha Government Press.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.