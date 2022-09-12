The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Group “B”-Officer Assistant or RRB Clerk exam 2022. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB Clerk Main exam 2022 will be held on September 24 for a duration of 2 hours. The online examination will comprise objective type multiple choice test and will carry a maximum of 200 marks.

The IBPS RRB Clerk prelims result was announced on September 8.

Here’s IBPS RRB Clerk Main exam information handout.

Steps to check IBPS RRB Clerk Main exam 2022:



Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the RRB Office Assistant admit card link Key in your Registration No/ Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS RRB Clerk admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB Clerk admit card 2022.

This year, a total of 8106 vacancies have been notified under IBPS RRB recruitment 2022. This includes 4483 Office Assistant or Clerk posts.