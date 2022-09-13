The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the exam city intimation slip today for the phase 2 exam for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). Candidates will be able to download their exam city slip at the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET exams 2022 will be held between September 20 and 30 involving 64 subjects.

The phase 2 exams were earlier scheduled on August 12, 13, and 14 but have been postponed in order to conduct the test of the rest papers together in one final phase.

“The City of Examination Centre shall be displayed on 11 September 2022. Admit Cards will be displayed on 16 September 2022,” the notice said.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Due to postponement of December 2021 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2022 UGC-NET had been delayed. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the NTA merged both UGC-NET of December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), so that they may be conducted together in CBT mode.

Here’s NTA UGC NET phase 2 exam date notice.

Steps to download UGC NET exam city slip: