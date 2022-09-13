The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result scorecard of the Group “B”-Officer Assistant or RRB Clerk prelims exam 2022. Registered candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB Clerk prelim exam 2022 was held in August and the result was announced on September 8. The last day to download the scorecard is September 24.

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can appear for the RRB Clerk Main exam to be held on September 24.

Steps to check IBPS RRB Clerk result scorecard 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the RRB Office Assistant prelims result link Key in your Registration No/ Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS RRB Clerk scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

This year, a total of 8106 vacancies have been notified under IBPS RRB recruitment 2022. This includes 4483 Office Assistant or Clerk posts.