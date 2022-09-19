Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022 today. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2022 was conducted on September 4 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 150th Course, and for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2023. The approximate number of vacancies to be filled on the results of this examination will be 400.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

The qualified candidates will have to appear for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence. The mark-sheets of the candidates, will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of final result.

Steps to check UPSC NDA result 2022:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “What’s New” tab Now click on “Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022”

The UPSC NDA result merit list will appear on the screen Download and check by searching roll number

Direct link to download UPSC NDA result 2022.

Selection Process

Admission to the NDA/NA courses will be made on the results of the written examination to be conducted by UPSC followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written exam test.