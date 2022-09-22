National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the ICAR UG entrance exam 2022. Candidates can download the questions, provisional answer keys and responses from the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

NTA conducted the ICAR AIEEA (UG) on September 13,14 and 15 was held in Computer Based Test (CBT Mode) and consisted of objective-type multiple choice questions. The exam is conducted for admission to the Undergraduate Degree Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (lCAR) for the academic session 2022-23.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged by September 23. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, result will be prepared and declared.

Steps to download ICAR UG answer key 2022:

Visit official website icar.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Display of answer keys of AIEEA -UG 2022”

Key in your Application Number and Password and submit

The ICAR UG answer key along with responses will appear on screen Download and match responses with key.

Direct link to download the ICAR UG answer key 2022.