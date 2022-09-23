The Supreme Court of India has released the admit card for the upcoming Junior Court Assistant written exam and typing test. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website main.sci.gov.in

The Supreme Court JCA exam will be held on September 26 and 27. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 210 Junior Court Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download Supreme Court JCA admit card 2022

Visit the official website main.sci.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitmentst’ and click on download admit card link for Junior Court Assistant Click on the link given in the PDF Enter Application No, Date of Birth, pin and submit The Supreme Court JCA admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download Supreme Court junior assistant admit card.