Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced it will release the admit card for the upcoming Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGLE 2021 on October 1. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC CGL 2021 exam (Paper I and Paper II) will be held from October 11 to 20 through the computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) mode. The exam will consist of 200 marks for a duration of 3 hours.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 233 different Group-B State cadre posts/services relating to Odisha CGLE 2021 to be appointed as initial appointees. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination followed by Certificate Verification.

Steps to download OSSC CGL admit card 2022: