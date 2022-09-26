OSSC Jr Lab Assistant applications to begin today; check details here
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in till October 25.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will start the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Lab Assistant today, September 26. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in till October 25.
The OSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 64 vacancies of Junior Laboratory Assistant, Group-C as Initial Appointees under the Directorate of Technical Education and Training, Govt. of Odisha. The initial pay is Rs 14,200 per month.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21-38 years of age as on January 1, 2021.
Educational Qualification: Diploma in Engineering in relevant field.
Examination Fee
No exam fee is payable.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”
- Click on the relevant application link
- Register and proceed with application process
- Pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Main written exam and document verification. The exam will be held in December.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.