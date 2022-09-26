Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will start the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Lab Assistant today, September 26. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in till October 25.

The OSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 64 vacancies of Junior Laboratory Assistant, Group-C as Initial Appointees under the Directorate of Technical Education and Training, Govt. of Odisha. The initial pay is Rs 14,200 per month.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-38 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Diploma in Engineering in relevant field.

Examination Fee

No exam fee is payable.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the relevant application link Register and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Main written exam and document verification. The exam will be held in December.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.