Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will release the selection letter for 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector posts tomorrow, September 27 at 11.00 AM. Candidates can download the selection letter from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

“Please login by using your registration number or mobile number with date of birth to download Selection letter for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being done for 212 vacancies of Enforcement Sub-Inspector in the Bihar Police Transport Department. Applications were invited in December 2019 and January 2020.

Steps to download the selection letter

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Enforcement Sub-Inspector 2019 Selection Letter Key in your login details and submit Check and download the selection letter Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.