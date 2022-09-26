Rajasthan Police will conduct the physical tests under Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2021 in October. Candidates can check the notice from the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2021 was held from May 13 to 16 and a re-exam on July 2. The results were announced on August 24.

Candidates who have qualified the written exam and whose roll numbers appear on the merit list are eligible for the physical tests (PET/PST) to be held later.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4588 Constable vacancies, of which 55 vacancies are for the Constable Driver Non-TSP post, 717 for Constable General TSP, 65 for Constable Driver TSP, 3574 for Constable General Non-TSP, 23 for Constable Band TSP, 154 for Constable Police Telecommunication.