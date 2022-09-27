The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Technician (Electrical). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in till October 19, 2022. The last date to pay the fee is October 21, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 357 Technician (Electrical) vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Class 10th pass from Board of Secondary Education, UP. Certification in any of the following Trade — Electrician, Electrical, and Electrical (Power Distribution Under Skill Development). More details in the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 826, whereas Rs 1180 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” Click on the apply link against TECHNICIAN (ELECTRICAL) posts Register and apply for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit form Download copy and take a printout

