Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the model answer key for the post of Peon. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.cg.gov.in. Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till October 3, 2022.

The CGPSC Peon exam 2022 was conducted on September 25 (Sunday).

The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 91 Peon vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the examination.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

Direct link to raise objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.