The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the fonal answer key of the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions or CUET-PG 2022. Candidates can check and download the CUET PG final answer key from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2022 was conducted from September 1 to 7 and September 9 to 12 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Over 6 lakh candidates had registered for the exam but only 3.34 lakh appeared. The result was announced yesterday, September 26.

NTA is conducting the CUET PG exam for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country.

The CUET PG scorecard can be downloaded using Application Number and Date of Birth.

Here’s CUET PG 2022 final answer key.