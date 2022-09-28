Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the result of the UP Combined Upper Division/ Lower Division Assistant Exam 2022. Candidates can check the result online at the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Combined Assistant exam 2022 was conducted on July 17 in Lucknow. A total of 189 candidates have qualified in the Main exam to appear for the DV round to be conducted on November 2 in Lucknow. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

The provisional answer keys were released on and the final answer keys on August 31.

Steps to check UPSSSC UDA/ LDA result 2022:

Visit official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the result link for Combined Upper Division/ Lower Division Assistant Exam 2022 The UPSSSC Assistant result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check UPSSSC Combined Assistant result 2022.

UPSSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 Upper and Lower Division Assistant vacancies.