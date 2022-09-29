Union Public Service Commission has launched a UPSC android mobile application for exam and recruitment-related information. The UPSC mobile app is available for download on Google Play Store.

In a press release, the Commission said: “Union Public Service Commission has launched UPSC android App on Google Play Store for accessing all the Examination and Recruitment related information through mobile. This app, however, would not allow to fill application forms using mobile.”

The UPSC android app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store using the following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.upsc.upsc. The app has been developed by the government-run National Informatics Centre.

The UPSC app can be used to view various information related to the UPSC website which has been mandated the responsibilities of making recruitment by the conduct of competitive examinations as well as selection through interviews. The advertisements/notifications of exams and vacancies will be available for download through the app.

However, the online application process has to be done through the UPSC official website at upsconline.nic.in. In August, UPSC launched the One Time Registration (OTR) platform under which aspirants, who wish to apply for any future UPSC exam, are required to register themselves on the OTR platform by filling up their basic personal information indicated therein. Once the registration of an aspirant is completed, the information will remain stored securely in the Commission’s servers.

Steps to download UPSC android app: