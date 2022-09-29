Telangana State Council of Higher Education Hyderabad has released revised schedule for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022. Students can fill in the basic information online, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification at tseamcet.nic.in from October 11 onwards.

Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be held on October 12 and the provisional seat allotment of Phase II will be released on October 16, 2022.

Candidates who have qualified the TS EAMCET-2022 and passed Intermediate or its Equivalent Qualifying Examination and are desirous of seeking admission into B.E / B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses are eligible to apply for the counselling process.

Steps to register for TS EAMCET Phase II counselling 2022

Visit the official website tseamcet.nic.in Go to ‘Pay Processing Fee’ and login using TS EAMCET Hall Ticket No, TS EAMCET Registration No and Date of Birth Pay fee, fill basic information and book slot Submit and save a copy

