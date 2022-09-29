The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the result of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2022 today. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website reetbser2022.in.

The REET 2022 exam was held on July 23 and 24. The Question Booklet was released on July 26 and answer keys on August 18.

There are two exams to be held under REET 2022. The candidates who clear paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5.

Steps to check REET result 2022:

Visit the official website reetbser2022.in Go to the result link Key is your roll number, date of birth and submit

The REET result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check BSER REET 2022 result.