Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued the official notification for the Group 2 exam 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in from October 8 to 22. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form till October 27.

The MPPEB Group 2 exam 2022 will be conducted on November 18 and 19 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up Assistant Accountant Officer, Accountant, Deputy Auditor and other equivalent direct and backlog posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification and other eligibility criteria available in the notification on the website.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Here’s MPPEB Group 2 notification 2022.