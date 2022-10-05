Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam schedule for School Lecturer (School Education) Exam 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 11 to 21 in two shifts 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. There will be two papers—Paper-I shall consist of 150 marks and Paper-II shall be of 300 marks.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets 3 days prior to the examination from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here’s the examination schedule.

The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 6000 School Lecturer vacancies. The Commission will conduct a competitive examination for selection.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on School Lecturer Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.