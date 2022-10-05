The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will open the online application correction window for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), December 2022 today, October 5. Registered candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms on the official website nbe.edu.in till October 10.

“Any information mentioned in the application and/or document(s) uploaded therein can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for Candidate Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number and Email ID. No new application can be submitted or payment of examination fee can be made during the edit window,” reads the notification

Here’s the official notice.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 4 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country. The admit card will be released on November 28, 2022. The result is scheduled to be announced on December 30, 2022.

Steps to make changes to FMGE December 2022 form

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on “FMGE—FMGE December 2022 application correction link Login and make changes to the application form Save changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

