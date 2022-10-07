National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2022. Candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till October 8 by paying the fee of Rs 200 per challenge.

“If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, result will be prepared and declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result will be entertained,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on September 20.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website icar.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on AIEEA – Ph.D/AIEEA – PG 2022 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AIEEA PG 2022 Answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.