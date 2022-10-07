Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the notification today for the Uttarakhand Police recruitment 2022 (PAC/ IRB/ Fire Safety Officer). The notification will be available for download at the official website psc.uk.gov.in. Once released, candidates will be able to apply for the posts at the official website.

According to the exam calendar released last month, UKPSC will release the Uttarakhand Police (PAC/ IRB/ Fire Safety Officer) notification /advertisement today, October 7. The exam will be held on December 18.

The recruitment drive will be conducted for the posts of Provincial Armed Constabulary or Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC), Fire Safety Officer and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) in the Uttarakhand Police.

Here’s UKPSC exam calendar 2023.