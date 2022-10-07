The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates. Candidates can download the merit list from the official website fe2022.mahacet.org and raise objections (if any) by October 10.

“All the eligible Candidates who have submitted Application Form on or before 04-10-2022 Up to 04:00 PM are considered for Provisional Merit List and assigned a Merit Number,” reads the notification.

The final merit list will be out on October 12. The online submission and confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 1 will be done between October 13 and 15. The MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on October 18.

The seat acceptance fee shall be Rs 1000 for all candidates. A candidate who has been allotted a seat shall download the “Provisional Seat Allotment Letter”.

The MHT CET counselling is being conducted for admission to BE/ BTech programmes 2022-23.

Steps to download the provisional merit list

Visit the official website fe2022.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on MHT CET 2022 provisional merit list link The list will appear on the screen Check and download the list Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the provisional merit list.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.