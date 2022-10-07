BPSC AE admit card 2022 released at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC has released the admit card for the Assistant Engineer – Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Written (Objective) Competitive Examination 2020.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Engineer – Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Written (Objective) Competitive Examination 2020. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
The BPSC AE exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 13 and 14 in three shifts — 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 1.00 PM to 2.00 PM.
Steps to download BPSC AE admit card 2022:
- Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
- Login using Username and password
- Click on the admit card link for Assistant Engineer
- The BPSC AE admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference.