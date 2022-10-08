Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts advertised under Advt-No-19-2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website UPSConline.nic.in till October 27.

The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 52 vacancies, of which 26 are for the post of Drugs Inspector, 13 for Assistant Architect, 7 for Scientist ‘B’ (Documents), 3 for Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Narcotics) and 1 each for Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics), Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Engineering) and Assistant Professor (Ayurveda). Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale and other details from the official website.

Here’s UPSC recruitment 2022 notification Advt 19/2022.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022: