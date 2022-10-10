The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the hall ticket for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 Paper 1. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in.

The TNTET 2022 Paper-I is scheduled to be conducted from October 14 to 19 in computer-based mode.

Candidates have to download two hall tickets: District Admit Card and Venue Admit Card. Districts are allotted based on the candidate’s communication address and the availability of seats in the districts. Candidates have been instructed to go through all the conditions in the admit card and follow them without fail.

To familiarize candidates with the TNTET computer-based examination Practice test is also available in the TRB website from October 12.

Steps to download TN TET hall ticket 2022:

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in Go to TNTET hall ticket link - ‘Click here to download Admit Card’ Login using Registration Number and Password The TN TET hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

TNTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated with TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both exams.